Community Healthcare System hosting holiday fundraisers

Community Healthcare System is hosting a series of holiday fundraisers that gives people a chance to celebrate their loved ones this giving season.
"With the holidays upon us, Community Healthcare System offers the public an opportunity to commemorate their loved ones by making an honorary or memorial gift," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "These thoughtful donations not only serve as a tribute to special people, they help continue to enrich lives."
Community Hospital in Munster will host a virtual Lights of Light Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1.
Each light on the tree shines in honor or in memory of a loved one. People can procure a light by donating to support cancer research in the community via the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster and get a breast cancer crystal pin, cancer awareness crystal pin or hope lapel pin sent to the honoree.
For more information, visit MyCCRF.com/giving or call 219-836-3349.
Later that week on Dec. 3, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart will host a virtual Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony.
People can buy angel ornaments to honor their loved ones for the tree, which is placed in the hospital's west entrance lobby every Christmas season. For a $25 donation, an angel is dedicated on the tree, another angel is given to the donor and a personalized angel card is sent to the honorees.
The proceeds benefit the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary scholarship fund.
For more information, visit COMHS.org/donate/SMMC or call 219-947-6041.
Then on Dec. 7, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago will hold a virtual Wings of Healing Tree Lighting Ceremony.
A donation gets an angel placed on the annual Wings of Healing Christmas tree at St. Catherine Hospital and a personalized angel card sent to the honoree. An additional donation gets the donor an angel ornament keepsake. All donations go to the St. Catherine Hospital Auxiliary scholarship program.
For more information, visit COMHS.org/donate/SCH or call 219-392-7009.
