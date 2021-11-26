Community Healthcare System hosting holiday fundraisers

Community Healthcare System is hosting a series of holiday fundraisers that gives people a chance to celebrate their loved ones this giving season.

"With the holidays upon us, Community Healthcare System offers the public an opportunity to commemorate their loved ones by making an honorary or memorial gift," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "These thoughtful donations not only serve as a tribute to special people, they help continue to enrich lives."

Community Hospital in Munster will host a virtual Lights of Light Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1.

Each light on the tree shines in honor or in memory of a loved one. People can procure a light by donating to support cancer research in the community via the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster and get a breast cancer crystal pin, cancer awareness crystal pin or hope lapel pin sent to the honoree.

For more information, visit MyCCRF.com/giving or call 219-836-3349.

Later that week on Dec. 3, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart will host a virtual Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony.