Community Healthcare System launches less-invasive prostate procedure

Community Healthcare System has rolled out a new prostate procedure that's less invasive for patients.
The healthcare system is offering Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate — or HoLEP — procedure for men with urinary issues brought about by an enlarged prostate. It significantly reduces recovery time and the need for repeat treatment as it's less invasive than traditional surgery.
Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, a disorder in which prostate growth blocks urine flow, is common in men older than 50. They can suffer an inability to urinate, increased urinary urgency, more urinary frequency or loss of urinary control.
In advanced stages, the condition can lead to kidney failure.
Northwest Indiana residents previously had to go to Chicago to undergo the HOLEP procedure, which removes the obstructing prostate tissue so normal urination can resume.
“In my opinion, this is the most definitive operation for BPH,” said Kevin Parikh, urologist with Community Care Network. “It is a minimally invasive procedure to remove excess tissue from the inner portion of the prostate, using cameras and state-of-the-art lasers. Historically, the only alternative was through a large incision in the belly. This treatment uses no incisions.”
People are also reading…
Parikh, a Schererville native, trained extensively at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on HoLEP.
“This is the best opportunity for a ‘one and done’ type of procedure,” Parikh said. “The chance is less than 1 percent that a man will need to treat BPH again in his life after undergoing HoLEP.”
Most men who undergo HoLEP go home within 24 hours.
“I have already treated many patients in the area, and they are enjoying a better quality of life with urinary relief,” he said.
For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/urology.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Johnson's Fish & Shrimp returning, LongHorn Steakhouse opening, Redamak's returning for season
Coming back
Opening
A Lewis Grizzard haunt
Reopening for the season
'Best burger'
Now hiring
Temporarily closed
Open
Reopen
Relocated
Expanded
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Arcade bar, McDonald's, bridal boutique and photography studio opening, Butler Winery and Roxxy's close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Arcade bar, McDonald's, bridal boutique and photography studio opening, Butler Winery and Roxxy's close