Community Healthcare System is seeking to hire a wide range of health care workers at an upcoming career fair.

Community Healthcare System's Nursing and Allied Health Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

The system, with hospitals in Munster, East Chicago, Hobart and Crown Point, will have a job fair on Wednesday to hire health care professionals, including new or upcoming college graduates.

It's looking to recruit registered nurses, nursing assistants, surgery techs, respiratory therapists, mental health workers and medical assistants. It's also looking to hire technicians in imaging services, laboratory services and therapy services.

The health care system offers salaries it says are competitive, as well as flexible schedules, referral bonuses, tuition reimbursement, sign-on bonuses and other benefits.

Community Healthcare System operates Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

It will have on-the-spot interviews at the job fair. Students are encouraged to attend, especially those slated to graduate this spring.

For more information, visit comhs.org.