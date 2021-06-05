Community Healthcare System names new CFO

Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., the parent company to the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, named Gregg Ferlin its new chief financial officer.

Ferlin, a certified public accountant, succeeds Mary Ann Shacklett who retires July 9 after a 36-year-long career.

“With Gregg’s extensive experience in finance and accounting, he will continue to play an integral part in the planning, directing and controlling activities at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System and CFNI’s other entities to help us achieve our long and short-term goals and strategic objectives,” said Donald P. Fesko, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc.

Ferlin started with Community Healthcare System in 2011. He initially served as director of accounting, a role in which he managed budgets, payroll, accounts payable, bond issues, rating agency guides and the investment portfolio.

He has served as vice president of CFNI Finance for nine years. His responsibilities have included strategic financial planning, hospital administration, business development and physician relations.