Community Healthcare System offering open job interviews

Community Healthcare System has resumed open interviews for a wide variety of positions.

The health care system, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, is seeking to fill both full- and part-time positions at sites across the Calumet Region.

People can come in for open interviews from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Community Hospital/CHS Conference Center at 9201 Calumet Ave. in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital at 4321 Fir St. in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart; and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point.

Job seekers will be asked about their education and employment history. No appointment is needed.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/careers.

