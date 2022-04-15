Community Healthcare System offering open job interviews

Community Healthcare System has resumed open interviews for a wide variety of positions.
The health care system, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, is seeking to fill both full- and part-time positions at sites across the Calumet Region.
People can come in for open interviews from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Community Hospital/CHS Conference Center at 9201 Calumet Ave. in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital at 4321 Fir St. in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart; and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point.
Job seekers will be asked about their education and employment history. No appointment is needed.
For more information, visit COMHS.org/careers.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Raising Cane's, Naf Naf Grill, Perfect Home Services, Black Diamond Lounge and beauty supply store opening
Coming soon
Now hiring
Coming soon
Rapidly expanding
Open
Open
Lounge coming
Place to relax
Destination
Coming soon
Opening May 1
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: El Salto, Buona Beef, Billco Barbershop, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opening; Italian restaurant closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: El Salto, Buona Beef, Billco Barbershop, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opening; Italian restaurant closing