Community Healthcare System offering open job interviews

Community Healthcare System has resumed open interviews for a wide variety of positions.

 Joseph S. Pete

The health care system, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, is seeking to fill both full- and part-time positions at sites across the Calumet Region.

People can come in for open interviews from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Community Hospital/CHS Conference Center at 9201 Calumet Ave. in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital at 4321 Fir St. in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart; and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point.

Job seekers will be asked about their education and employment history. No appointment is needed.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/careers.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

