Community Healthcare System offers ways to prevent sinus infections

If you’re suffering from coughing, sneezing, headaches and sinus pressure, it’s not necessarily a flu, cold or the coronavirus.

Sinus infections rise this time of year.

A Community Healthcare System physician has advice on how to prevent or treat sinus infections, also known as sinusitis. It flares up in the winter when ragweed pollen and mold are more prevalent.

“This time of year can cause a spike in sinus infections, especially for those who suffer from seasonal allergies,” Community Care Network otolaryngologist Joshua Park said. “Sinus infections often are misidentified as the common cold, so some people could be taking the wrong over-the-counter medications.”

Sinus infections occur when fluid builds up in sinuses, allowing germs to multiply. They are caused mostly by viruses but also can be caused by bacteria, Park said. The frequency and severity increase when the weather gets cold, especially for people with seasonal allergies, previous colds, weakened immune systems or histories of smoking.

“It’s always a good idea to see a doctor if your symptoms become severe, especially if you have pain or swelling around your eyes, confusion, stiff neck, high fever or any vision changes,” he said.

Park recommends that people prevent sinus infections by washing their hands, getting recommended vaccines, not smoking, humidifying to moisten the air in their homes and avoiding close contact with people with colds or other upper respiratory infections.

People who contract sinus infections can alleviate the symptoms with saline nasal spray, nasal corticosteroids and decongestants, Park said. Antibiotics are usually not needed.

Park practices at the Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center at 3800 St. Mary Drive and at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart.