Community Healthcare System running clinical trial for atrial fibrillation device

Patients can enroll in a clinical trial for a new atrial fibrillation device at Community Healthcare System.

David Orchowski, a 71-year-old resident of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, was the first to enroll in the study of the safety and effectiveness of the WATCHMAN FLX left atrial appendage closure device that replaces long-term blood thinner use with a one-time procedure. The hope is to reduce the risk of strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation that's not caused by an issue with a heart valve.

He underwent a 45-minute-long procedure to have the device inserted.

“It could be one more tool in the toolbox that doctors have available to them to help people live a longer, healthier life with less fear of a stroke,” he said.

He hoped to help others and said it was easy to do so. He just has to field a few questions over the phone and continue to meet with his doctor.

“I am extremely pleased with how things are going,” he said. “I look forward to being a participant over the long haul.”

The clinical trial is study whether the WATCHMAN FLX can become a first choice for patients who can't tolerate long-term blood thinner use.

“Our cardiovascular teams were the first in Northwest Indiana to offer WATCHMAN and the next-generation WATCHMAN FLX as an effective treatment option for these patients,” said Samer Abbas, medical director of Cardiovascular Services at Community Hospital and the Structural Heart program of Community Healthcare System. “We are pleased to participate in this important study that will evaluate whether a one-time WATCHMAN FLX procedure is equally effective as blood-thinning medication as a first-line treatment for a wider population of patients.”

The clinical trial will include patients at low or moderate risk of bleeding from blood thinner use or who want an alternative to long-term anticoagulation.

“Community Healthcare System has a well-established history of providing excellence and innovation in cardiac care which has distinguished us as a leading site for clinical trials such as this,” Abbas said. “We are fortunate to have been asked to participate in this study in the company of nationally-recognized centers such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and others.”

About 3,000 patients nationwide will take part in the study, including about 20 at Community Healthcare System. They will be evaluated over five years for bleeding, strokes or other adverse events

“A positive outcome from the CHAMPION-AF trial may put the WATCHMAN FLX device on equal footing with best-in-class drug therapy for stroke risk reduction and offer an alternative for more patients who would otherwise face life-long use of blood thinners and the associated risk of serious bleeding,” Abbas said. “Our participation in important studies such as this ensures we maintain that level of excellence and contribute to a broader knowledge through cardiovascular research.”

Anyone interested should call 219-703-1152 to make an appointment.

