Community Healthcare System’s EC, Hobart hospitals recertified as Primary Stroke Centers

Community Healthcare System’s hospitals in East Chicago and Hobart hospitals were recertified as Primary Stroke Centers.

The Joint Commission and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association renewed the certifications of St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart for two years.

The designation recognizes hospital staff for successfully treating stroke patients, adhering to national guidelines and providing preventative education.

“St. Mary Medical Center staff understands the importance of early recognition and treatment of every stroke patient who comes through our doors,” CEO Janice Ryba said. “Recertification as a Primary Stroke Center further reinforces our team’s commitment and expertise in delivering stroke treatments promptly and safely, and shows that we are making a difference in the lives of our patients.”

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association estimates someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and someone dies of a stroke every four minutes.

An estimated 795,000 Americans suffer new strokes each year. It's the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of adult disability in the United States.

“It takes an accomplished team of professionals working together to ensure that more people not just survive a stroke, but recover with as few lasting complications as possible,” said Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. “We are proud of our team’s dedication to quality care. When it comes to stroke, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment often means the difference between life and death.”

In Indiana, stroke is one of the three leading causes of death, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The Hoosier State has only 38 primary stroke centers, including St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Community Hospital in Munster. They have advanced stroke teams who used video technology, mobile robot systems, tPA protein, IV tissue plasminogen activators and other treatments.

“As a system, we are united in the battle against stroke,” said Jill Conner, administrative director of Neuroscience, Cerebrovascular and Structural Health Services for Community Healthcare System. “Working with our EMS providers and our health care colleagues across Northwest Indiana, we are able to significantly improve the outcomes of patients who have had an acute ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org.

