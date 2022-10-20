Community Healthcare System to host Heart & Vascular Symposium, needs volunteers

Community Healthcare System will host Heart & Vascular Symposium to address the leading cause of death in the United States.

Cardiovascular disease kills one person every 34 seconds in the United States.

Community Healthcare System hopes to equip Region residents with potentially live-saving-knowledge at the upcoming Heart & Vascular Symposium. The free event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Cardiology experts and doctors specializing in cardiovascular care will talk about heart health, treatments and interventions. Cardiologists David Stewart, Pratik Patel, Omar Husseini, Anas Safadi and Navdeep Bhatti will discuss subjects like “Peripheral Vascular Disease,” “Stroke Prevention in Atrial Fibrillation,” “New Therapies in Hyperlipidemia,” “Venous Disease: New Treatment & Technology,” “Women & Heart Disease” and “TAVR: Minimally Invasive Valve Replacement.”

Community Healthcare System also will offer screenings, complimentary refreshments and a vendor fair at the event, which is free and open to the public.

People are encouraged to register in advance by calling 219-836-3477.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/heart.

Volunteers neededCommunity Healthcare System also needs volunteers at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

The hospital, at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. on the west side of town, needs volunteers 16 and older with a passion for helping others to greet, escort and transport patients around the hospital.

Volunteers must commit to one four-hour shift a week, which could include weekend shifts. They must be willing to work in a team and will get training on-site.

Anyone who’s interested can call the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011.