Community Healthcare System to offer health education at Gabis Walk and Talk series

The Japanese have a therapeutic practice known as shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, that's supposed to promote health and happiness by offering a rejuvenating repose in nature.

One can seek therapeutic calm along the winding pathways wending under the rustling tree canopies at the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest.

The arboretum at 450 W. 100 N. in Valparaiso offers the escape of many walks through 300 acres of natural landscapes that include forests, wetlands gardens and an expensive prairie.

It's the venue for Community Healthcare System's Walk and Talk series that provides health education to the public.

"A popular program that pairs walking with health education is back this year through a partnership between Community Healthcare System and Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "The Walk and Talk series will feature health care providers and a Gabis naturalist leading a leisurely walk along the trails at the arboretum. Participants will hear health and wellness tips, along with information about native plants and wildlife."

The walks are free.

People can walk with bariatric physician Michael Simpson at 11 a.m. April 20, cardiologist Joseph Danavi at 11 a.m. May 25 and immediate care nurse practitioner Catherine Pieroni at 6 p.m. June 29.

Walkers will meet at the Celebration Rose Pavilion before strolling around the grounds. Golf carts will be made available for those who can't walk.

Admission fees to the arboretum will be waived for walk participants.

For more information, call 219-836-3477.

