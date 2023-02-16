Community Healthcare System will host a public presentation about heart-saving treatments in observance of American Heart Month this February.

It's looking to address cardiovascular disease, which is the No. 1 health concern in Northwest Indiana.

The Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point will host “Exploring Advanced Care with Heart-Saving Treatments” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 28.

Cardiologists from Community Healthcare System will tell the public about treatment methods as well as ways to reduce the risk of stroke and heart failure.

Samer Abbas, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Community Hospital in Munster and the Structural Heart Program of Community Healthcare System, will talk about transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR at 1:30 p.m. during the program that day.

It's a minimally invasive surgery performed by fellowship-trained interventional cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons. It treats aortic stenosis, which causes the aortic valve to narrow, thereby restricting blood flow to the heart.

Then interventional cardiologist Kais Yehyawi will discuss atrial fibrillation and blood thinners at 2 p.m.

Yehyawi also will discuss the WatchmanFLXTM procedure, an advanced implantable technology intended to reduce a patient’s risk of stroke. Doctors install a device as an alternative to long-term blood-thinning warfarin therapy. It reduces the risk of stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation that's not caused by a heart valve issue.

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart run one of the biggest cardiovascular programs in the Calumet Region.

Community Healthcare System's Structural Heart & Valve Center team provides patients with structural heart and valve diseases, handling some of the highest volumes of such cases in Northwest Indiana.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call 219-836-3477 or visit COMHS.org/heart.