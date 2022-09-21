Community Healthcare System will host Peripheral Vascular Disease Symposium

Community Healthcare System will host a symposium on peripheral vascular disease 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point.

"Peripheral Vascular Disease Symposium: A Look Beyond the Heart" will address topics like vein disorders and new treatment.

"Community Healthcare System physicians will discuss the signs, symptoms, causes and treatment of Peripheral Vascular Disease or PVD, including new innovations and treatments for disorders outside the heart," the healthcare system said in a press release, "PVD is a progressive narrowing of the arteries in the leg that may cause pain and circulation issues."

Attendees can check out vendor booths at 4 p.m. that Wednesday. Interventional Cardiology physicians will make presentations starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Interventional Cardiology Doctor Anas Safadi will discuss new treatments for carotid artery disease. Shadi Halabi will discuss PAD and Critical Limb Ischemia. Kais Yehyawi will address vein disorders of the legs. The podiatrist Jared Moon will talk about the subject "PVD and Your Feet."

Attendees of the symposium can learn more about The Limb Ischemia & Vascular Excellence or L.I.V.E. Program at Community Healthcare System hospitals. It offers a multidisciplinary approach that deploys certified wound specialists, infectious disease physicians, podiatrists and vascular surgeons.

The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 219-836-3477. For more information, visit comhs.org/programs-and-events/p/live-pvd-awareness-symposium.