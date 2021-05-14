Community Healthcare System's Virtual Stroke Fair will educate about fifth-leading cause of death

Community Healthcare System plans to educate the public about strokes at the upcoming Virtual Stroke Fair, which will take place May 19 in conjunction with National Stroke Awareness Month.
The online presentation "The Pathway of Stroke" will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 19. It will educate people about the importance of a quick response to symptoms of the fifth-leading cause of death and disability in the United States, which has been growing even more prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic.
Presenters include Mark Simaga, a neurologist and medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Andrea DeLeo, a neurologist and medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; Aamir Badruddin, a neuroendovascular neurologist and medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center and Neuroendovascular Services at Community Hospital in Munster; and Thanzeela Mohideen, medical director of the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
The experts in stroke prevention, detection, treatment and recovery will cover everything from signs of the onset of a stroke to treatment, rehabilitation and the eventual return home.
“Time is of the essence when it comes to stroke, and fast action is key,” said Jill Conner, stroke fair coordinator and administrative director of neuroscience and cerebrovascular services. “The key message for this year’s Virtual Stroke Fair is to identify the symptoms of stroke, act on them quickly and better understand the different treatments for stroke.”
The virtual fair includes videos, fact sheets and the opportunity to ask questions.
Advance registration is required. The first 300 residents who register get vouchers for free A1C glucose, lipid profile and blood pressure screenings at outpatient locations across Northwest Indiana.
For more information or to register, call 219-836-3477 or visit comhs.org/programs-and-events.