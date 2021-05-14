Community Healthcare System's Virtual Stroke Fair will educate about fifth-leading cause of death

Community Healthcare System plans to educate the public about strokes at the upcoming Virtual Stroke Fair, which will take place May 19 in conjunction with National Stroke Awareness Month.

The online presentation "The Pathway of Stroke" will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 19. It will educate people about the importance of a quick response to symptoms of the fifth-leading cause of death and disability in the United States, which has been growing even more prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenters include Mark Simaga, a neurologist and medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Andrea DeLeo, a neurologist and medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; Aamir Badruddin, a neuroendovascular neurologist and medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center and Neuroendovascular Services at Community Hospital in Munster; and Thanzeela Mohideen, medical director of the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

The experts in stroke prevention, detection, treatment and recovery will cover everything from signs of the onset of a stroke to treatment, rehabilitation and the eventual return home.