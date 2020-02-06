Community Healthcare to host community programs

Community Healthcare is hosting free programs for the public in February.

The Community Hospital Outpatient Centre at 9660 Wicker Ave. in St. John will host a talk on physical therapy for plantar fasciitis from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 19.

"A physical therapist and certified Astym provider will discuss the role of physical therapy in the treatment of plantar fasciitis," Community Healthcare said in a news release. "Learn about Astym treatment, a soft tissue technique shown to re-generate healthy soft tissues and remove unwanted scar tissue. Part of the demonstration will include an introduction to dynamic tri-planar functional stretches."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Advance registration is required for the free event. To register, call 219-836-3477 or 866 836-3477.

Also on Feb. 19 from, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Hospital Fitness Pointe at 9950 Calumet Ave. in Munster will host a free baby class for new parents.

"Therapists from Community Hospital's Physical Therapy Department will provide an introduction to infant massage and answer questions about your infant's development in the first year of life," Community Healthcare said in a news release.

Register for the free event by calling 219-836-3477 or 866-836-3477. For more information, visit www.comhs.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.