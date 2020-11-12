Community Hospital health care providers may be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

MUNSTER — Front-line health care workers at Community Hospital in Munster could be among the first people in Indiana to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, once the treatment is approved and available.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the State Department of Health, revealed Munster's Community Hospital, and four others in the state, have been selected as pilot COVID-19 immunization sites for Hoosier health care workers.
At this time, there is no approved vaccine for COVID-19, the vaccine is not yet at Community Hospital, and it likely will be several months after a vaccine is made available to health care workers before it is distributed to the general public.
But Weaver said with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate likely to receive emergency federal use authorization later this month, and the Moderna vaccine possibly by the end of the year, it's only prudent for Indiana to plan for their eventual distribution.
She said the Pfizer vaccine, in particular, will be tricky to distribute because it must be shipped and stored at the ultracold temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
It also requires two injections be given three weeks apart to reach an estimated 90% effectiveness level, doubling the number of syringes, vials and other equipment needed to distribute the vaccine.
Some people also may require a follow-up booster shot to remain COVID-19 immune.
Weaver said after the initial vaccine distribution to Community and the four other pilot hospitals, another 50 hospitals across the state have volunteered to administer the vaccine to health care workers in their communities.
In addition, Weaver said the state is working with Walgreen's and CVS drug stores to organize and provide COVID-19 immunizations to residents and employees of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
"We know that a widely available vaccine is still months away," Weaver said. "But we are confident that starting with protecting our front-line health care workers, and those at highest risk, will help reduce the burden of COVID-19 on Hoosiers."
In the meantime, Weaver urged Hoosiers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, following social distancing guidelines, limiting social gatherings and practicing good hygiene.
"Health care workers need you to do your part to help them do theirs," Weaver said. "There is light at the end of this tunnel, and we can get there if we do this together."
