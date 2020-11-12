Community Hospital health care providers may be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

MUNSTER — Front-line health care workers at Community Hospital in Munster could be among the first people in Indiana to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, once the treatment is approved and available.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the State Department of Health, revealed Munster's Community Hospital, and four others in the state, have been selected as pilot COVID-19 immunization sites for Hoosier health care workers.

At this time, there is no approved vaccine for COVID-19, the vaccine is not yet at Community Hospital, and it likely will be several months after a vaccine is made available to health care workers before it is distributed to the general public.

But Weaver said with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate likely to receive emergency federal use authorization later this month, and the Moderna vaccine possibly by the end of the year, it's only prudent for Indiana to plan for their eventual distribution.

She said the Pfizer vaccine, in particular, will be tricky to distribute because it must be shipped and stored at the ultracold temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit.