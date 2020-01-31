Community Hospital in Munster to host classes, including on lactation

Community Hospital in Munster will host several free classes for the community centering around child care.

• A lactation clinic will take place from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 12 on the sixth floor of the hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster. New moms can come promptly at 4 p.m. to take part in the breastfeeding support group and drop in anytime during the four-hour period to get a lactation consultation or a check on their baby's weight without an appointment.

Valet parking to the free clinic is available at no charge.

For more information, call 219-836-4574.

• A sibling class to prepare children between the ages of 3 and 10 for the arrival of a new baby in the home will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 15 in Suite 30 of the hospital at 800 MacArthur Blvd.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration is required for the free event by calling 219-836-3477 or toll free 866 836-3477.

• A teen childbirth class for expectant mothers between 13 and 19 will be held from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 15 in Suite 30 of the hospital at 8000 MacArthur Blvd in Munster. Pregnant teens can learn about nutrition, pain relief, labor, delivery, recovery and resources that can help.