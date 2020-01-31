You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Community Hospital in Munster to host classes, including on lactation
urgent

Community Hospital in Munster to host classes, including on lactation

{{featured_button_text}}
Community Hospital in Munster to host classes, including on lactation

Community Hospital in Munster

 File, The Times

Community Hospital in Munster will host several free classes for the community centering around child care.

• A lactation clinic will take place from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 12 on the sixth floor of the hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster. New moms can come promptly at 4 p.m. to take part in the breastfeeding support group and drop in anytime during the four-hour period to get a lactation consultation or a check on their baby's weight without an appointment.

Valet parking to the free clinic is available at no charge.

For more information, call 219-836-4574.

• A sibling class to prepare children between the ages of 3 and 10 for the arrival of a new baby in the home will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 15 in Suite 30 of the hospital at 800 MacArthur Blvd.

Registration is required for the free event by calling 219-836-3477 or toll free 866 836-3477. 

• A teen childbirth class for expectant mothers between 13 and 19 will be held from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 15 in Suite 30 of the hospital at 8000 MacArthur Blvd in Munster. Pregnant teens can learn about nutrition, pain relief, labor, delivery, recovery and resources that can help.

Register for the free event by calling 219-836-3477 or toll free 866-836-3477. 

Finally, a free Taking Care of Baby class will take place from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Community Hospital Outpatient Center at 9660 Wicker Ave. in St. John. New parents can learn about basic baby care and what to expect from life with a new baby.

To register, call 219-836-3477 or toll free 866 836-3477.

For more information, visit www.comhs.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts