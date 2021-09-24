 Skip to main content
Community hosting car seat safety checks
Car seat safety guidelines to know
Community Healthcare System is offering child car seat safety checks to the community this weekend.

Car seat safety checks will be provided to parents with young kids between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Veterans Memorial at 9710 Calumet Ave. in Munster.

"A certified child passenger safety technician will assist in installing car seats, will inspect current seat installation and ensure children are in the appropriate seat for their age, height and weight," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "Children must be present for a proper fitting."

Masks are required at the free event.

Medical professionals recommend that children younger than 2 always ride in a rear-facing car seat until they reach the manufacturer's maximum weight and height. Children aged 4 to 7 should be secured into a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether, and then be placed in a booster seat in the back seat.

Children between the ages of 8 and 12 should stay in the booster seat in the back seat until they have grown large enough to safely and correctly wear a seat belt.

To ensure young kids are safely secured for car trips, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends parents get help at a car seat inspection station if they've recently installed a car seat or need help installing new one.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (219) 703-1008.

