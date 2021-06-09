Counseling, testing to determine hereditary health risks growing in use

The most important component of genetic counseling is getting as detailed a history as possible, Masino said.

“That’s really what drives those mutations that we would include,” she said. “It’s amazing that when you start probing and asking questions, people know more than they think they know.”

Based on this information, a genetic counselor can help an individual decide whether further testing may be warranted for the patient or family members.

Genetic counseling isn’t limited only for individuals who are worried about their cancer risk. Today, genetic counseling is used in pregnancy planning, vision or hearing problems in children and other types of health issues such as muscular dystrophy and sickle cell disease.

“There are a number of mutations that can increase the risk of certain cardiac and neurologic diseases,” Masino said. “There’s a whole bunch of pediatric diseases. Even in prenatal testing, it’s very widely used for that particular area. There are several subspecialties in genetics because of that.”

Schuiteman says it’s important to note that though the term “mutation” can have a negative connotation, it’s common in genetics to describe changes in genes that increase the risk for disease, such as cancer.