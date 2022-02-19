COVID-19 death toll, infection rates continue to decline, data shows

Infections rates and reports of new deaths from coronavirus continue to decline as data shows a decrease in hospitalizations from COVID-19 patients.

A total of 34 more people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,676 coronavirus-attributed deaths in Lake County, 517 in Porter County, 342 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 136 in Jasper County.

Last Friday, Lake County reported 1,658 deaths, meaning an additional 18 people have died of the virus in the county in a seven-day period, statistics show. In a one-week period, Porter County reported four new deaths, LaPorte County recorded 3 more, Newton County recorded three more and Jasper County reported six more deaths.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 21,667 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 369 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

State health records show a total of 1,376 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Currently 15.1% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 16.6% of ICU beds in the state available.

While weeks ago nearly the entire state was under the worse-possible red rating with coronavirus infections, several counties have shifted to the orange and yellow designations, showing a marked decrease of the virus's spread.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties now has 42 counties in the red rating. The red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents. Currently, 46 counties are in the orange rating, and four are in the yellow rating.

Lake County and Jasper County has shifted to the yellow rating, indicating 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents each week. Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties have changed to the the orange rating, indicating there are 100 to 199 new cases per 100,000 residents each week.

Across state lines, a total of 7,747 residents in Calumet City and 6,747 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.

Records show that 56.4% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 55.6% of eligible Lake County residents, 61.3% in Porter County, 56.1% in LaPorte County, 41.1% in Newton County and 46.2% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,700,860 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

