COVID-19 Delta variant infections surging in Indiana

Lake, Porter and Jasper counties remain at the state's lowest-possible "blue" rating based on their COVID-19 case counts and testing positivity rates.

Just 30 counties still have the blue designation, down from 40 last week, 67 two weeks ago, and 86 blue counties one month ago. There are 92 counties in Indiana.

There currently are 47 "yellow" or "moderate risk" counties, including LaPorte County. Newton County is among 15 "orange" counties — just one notch below the highest possible "red" designation that could trigger restrictions on businesses and residents to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

At the same time, state officials caution that a blue or yellow designation does not mean residents and visitors are safe from COVID-19.

For example, in "yellow" Hendricks County, located east of Indianapolis, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday temporarily suspended its police training class after 10 students tested positive, nine additional student tests were inconclusive, and 50 more students were in isolation due to COVID-19 symptoms or because they are considered close contacts of a positive case.

The majority of the 117 students are unvaccinated, according to ILEA Director Tim Horty.