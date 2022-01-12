COVID-19 spread is rampant in 81 of Indiana's 92 counties

Indiana is solidifying its reputation and record as a red state.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health designated 81 of the state's 92 counties, including all of Northwest Indiana, at its highest-possible "red" classification, signaling uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in each of those counties.
Data show the 11 remaining "orange" counties all are on the verge of turning red next week when the state health agency again updates its color-coded county coronavirus classifications.
Two factors trigger the red designation: 200 or more weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate of 15% or greater.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, Lake County currently has 1,315 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a 34.91% seven-day testing positivity rate — the highest positivity rate of any county in the state.
Porter County recorded 1,305 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 30.09% testing positivity rate. LaPorte County is at 1,538 cases and a positivity rate of 30.47%, records show.
Statewide, a total of 15,091 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, not including the results of at-home COVID-19 tests, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
It was the eighth straight day new, confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 10,000 statewide.
Indiana also set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday with 3,488 Hoosiers hospitalized because of COVID-19.
The previous daily hospitalization record of 3,467 COVID-19 patients was set Monday, data show.
Across the state, just 8.9% of the 2,041 total intensive care unit hospital beds remain available. That translates to 19 empty ICU beds at Northwest Indiana hospitals, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Altogether, COVID-19 has now killed 20,035 Hoosiers when both confirmed COVID-19 deaths (19,319) and probable COVID-19 deaths (716) are added together.
State and local health officials are continuing to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill, or dying because of the virus.
The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 96.3% of Indiana's nearly 1.4 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.94% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.97% of the state's COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.