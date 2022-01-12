COVID-19 spread is rampant in 81 of Indiana's 92 counties

It was the eighth straight day new, confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 10,000 statewide.

Indiana also set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday with 3,488 Hoosiers hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The previous daily hospitalization record of 3,467 COVID-19 patients was set Monday, data show.

Across the state, just 8.9% of the 2,041 total intensive care unit hospital beds remain available. That translates to 19 empty ICU beds at Northwest Indiana hospitals, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Altogether, COVID-19 has now killed 20,035 Hoosiers when both confirmed COVID-19 deaths (19,319) and probable COVID-19 deaths (716) are added together.

State and local health officials are continuing to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill, or dying because of the virus.

The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.