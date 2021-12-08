COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in most of northern Indiana

The spread of COVID-19 currently is uncontrolled across nearly the entire northern third of the state, and the rest of Indiana's counties appear likely to earn the red classification in the weeks ahead, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Data released Wednesday by the state health agency show 46 of the state's 92 counties received the highest possible red designation based on their COVID-19 case counts from Nov. 29 through Sunday and their COVID-19 testing positivity rate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27.

The red counties include Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties in Northwest Indiana, with Lake and Jasper counties just barely remaining among the 45 orange counties ranked one notch below red.

Only Crawford County on the Ohio River in far southern Indiana remains yellow. The state health department said there are no counties at the ideal blue rating.

State and local health officials did not immediately announce any new COVID-19 prevention measures, such as business restrictions or a public face mask mandate, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in response to the increase in red-designated counties.