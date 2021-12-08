COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in most of northern Indiana

The spread of COVID-19 currently is uncontrolled across nearly the entire northern third of the state, and the rest of Indiana's counties appear likely to earn the red classification in the weeks ahead, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Data released Wednesday by the state health agency show 46 of the state's 92 counties received the highest possible red designation based on their COVID-19 case counts from Nov. 29 through Sunday and their COVID-19 testing positivity rate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27.
The red counties include Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties in Northwest Indiana, with Lake and Jasper counties just barely remaining among the 45 orange counties ranked one notch below red.
Only Crawford County on the Ohio River in far southern Indiana remains yellow. The state health department said there are no counties at the ideal blue rating.
State and local health officials did not immediately announce any new COVID-19 prevention measures, such as business restrictions or a public face mask mandate, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in response to the increase in red-designated counties.
In April, the Republican-controlled General Assembly tied the hands of local health officers to act absent explicit consent from an elected body, so even if steps aimed at limiting COVID-19 were proposed it still would take at least several days to implement them.
Face masks continue to be required in all county government buildings in Lake and Porter counties. Though businesses remain free to set their own policies concerning masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 safety precautions for employees and customers.
The Lake County Health Department did take to Facebook Wednesday to urge everyone age 5 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or a vaccine booster shot, as soon as possible to improve their chances of avoiding infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available to Hoosiers age 5 and up at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
Data consistently show unvaccinated individuals are at significantly greater risk of catching COVID-19, and suffering injury or death as a result, than people who have gotten the free COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the start of the pandemic, unvaccinated Hoosiers have comprised 97.7% of the state's 1.1 million COVID-19 infections, 99.96% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 99.98% of the nearly 18,000 Indiana COVID-19 deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, another 5,315 COVID-19 cases and 80 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were added to Indiana's pandemic tally.
The state's hospitals also are reporting 2,755 COVID-19 patients. That's an 85.7% increase from the 1,483 Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations just three weeks ago, as well as the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since January.
In fact, the Indiana Hospital Association, and several statewide medical organizations, recently warned the surging number of COVID-19 infections in Indiana, particularly among the unvaccinated, mean health care providers may be unable to treat everyone needing medical services in the months ahead.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday if that occurs he once again will have to look at ways the state can increase hospital capacity and add health care workers to relieve some of the burden.
"We have to recognize that this is one of those long-term endeavors that we're going to have to continue to manage our way through as long as it's with us," Holcomb said.
Not everyone is quite so concerned. LaPorte County Commissioner Joe Haney, a Republican, said on Facebook in response to his county's red designation that millions of people fall out of bed each year, sending hundreds of thousands to a hospital, and causing an estimated 450 deaths.
"Every day we all subject ourselves, knowingly or unknowingly, to an untold number of risks to our lives, including the simplest of things — like getting out of bed," Haney said. "Try and manage your own risk tolerances accordingly and plant both feet firmly on the floor before getting out of bed tomorrow morning."
In response, Indiana University Northwest economist Micah Pollak pointed out on Twitter that even if 450 people nationwide die each year from falling out of bed, a total of 785 people in Indiana alone have died from COVID-19 in just the past 30 days.