Crown Point hospital chief begs Hoosiers to get COVID-19 vaccine as new cases hit record

CROWN POINT — The president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point is joining state government and business leaders in begging unvaccinated Hoosiers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or an appropriate booster shot, as soon as possible.
Dr. Daniel McCormick said Thursday that Northwest Indiana hospitals are "at crisis levels" trying to treat the latest surge of COVID-19 infections while also providing all the usual health care services needed by Region residents, many of which now require extra attention because preventative treatments were skipped during the past 21 months of the pandemic.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the Hoosier State set a new record for COVID-19 infections Wednesday with 12,020 new cases — not counting positive results from test-at-home kits.
McCormick said medical personnel are exhausted, both emotionally and physically, and the anticipated exponential growth of COVID-19 cases once the omicron variant fully hits Indiana could be the final straw as hospitals run out of hallways and conference rooms to stash COVID-19 patients, while emergency room wait times grow and the quality of care declines for everyone else.
"It's impacting the entire community of Northwest Indiana," McCormick said.
At Franciscan, McCormick said 90% of the COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and the 10% of vaccinated individuals needing hospitalization typically have not gotten a COVID-19 booster shot.
"No matter what you believe about the vaccines, vaccinated people do better than the unvaccinated when they contract the virus," McCormick said.
He said anyone, including Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native who has expressed skepticism about the state's COVID-19 infection and death counts, can visit the hospital and see the overwhelming number of unvaccinated individuals now being treated for COVID-19.
"I welcome the attorney general to come and count them. They're all here and we're not making them up," McCormick said.
Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said with fewer than 10% of intensive care unit hospital beds vacant statewide, and just six vacant ICU beds left in Northwest Indiana, now is the time for Hoosiers on the fence about the vaccine to get their shots to protect their own health as well as Indiana's strained hospital system.
"We know that vaccination is safe, it's efficient, and we encourage all Hoosiers to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible," Tabor said.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
The vaccination pleas from Hoosier health industry leaders echo pro-vaccine statements made Wednesday by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and top Indiana companies also are joining the chorus with a warning that a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated is likely to lead to retail and manufacturing shutdowns in the months ahead as workers call off sick.
They said that will exacerbate ongoing supply chain difficulties and potentially drive up the cost of consumer goods as limited supply inevitably leads to higher prices.
"It has become increasingly clear that a vaccinated workforce is absolutely vital to Indiana's future economic health," said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president.
"Many Hoosier businesses can't afford to have another COVID outbreak or temporarily close. Everyone has been through a lot the past two years and we all want the pandemic to be behind us but that is simply not the case yet. We have to remain vigilant and work together to ensure workplaces are as safe and virus-free as possible and remain in operation."
To that end, the business organization is partnering with the Franciscan Health Immunization Department to offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics, on-site, at any business in the state that can round up 15 people to get the vaccine or a booster shot.
The chamber also is providing Indiana businesses access to COVID-19 testing through Patients Choice Laboratories.
"With at-home rapid tests in such scarce supply, this is a viable and available alternative to help stem the spread of the virus," Brinegar said. "We know there is capacity at Patients Choice Laboratories. The state of Indiana also has a database of additional testing resources at coronavirus.in.gov that can be helpful for employers and their workers."
State data show 54.6% of Hoosiers age 5 and older — some 3.5 million individuals — already are vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the virus has killed nearly 19,000 Hoosiers in less than two years, including 1,350 in Northwest Indiana, with 99.97% of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths occurring among the unvaccinated.