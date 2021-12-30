Crown Point hospital chief begs Hoosiers to get COVID-19 vaccine as new cases hit record

"No matter what you believe about the vaccines, vaccinated people do better than the unvaccinated when they contract the virus," McCormick said.

He said anyone, including Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native who has expressed skepticism about the state's COVID-19 infection and death counts, can visit the hospital and see the overwhelming number of unvaccinated individuals now being treated for COVID-19.

"I welcome the attorney general to come and count them. They're all here and we're not making them up," McCormick said.

Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said with fewer than 10% of intensive care unit hospital beds vacant statewide, and just six vacant ICU beds left in Northwest Indiana, now is the time for Hoosiers on the fence about the vaccine to get their shots to protect their own health as well as Indiana's strained hospital system.

"We know that vaccination is safe, it's efficient, and we encourage all Hoosiers to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible," Tabor said.