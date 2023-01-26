Crown Point's Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center earns accreditation

Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point got a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, showing it meets national standards for care.

The nonprofit Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities is an independent accreditor that dates back to 1966.

It's the first CARF accreditation for the specialty hospital that Community Healthcare System opened in Crown Point in late 2019. Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center is a four-story, 129,000-square-foot hospital with 40 beds, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient services, diagnostic services and physician practices. It received the accreditation for its inpatient rehabilitation program and stroke specialty program.

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart both earned a three-year reaccreditation in the fall of 2022.

“We are beyond proud of our team at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center,” said Craig Bolda, vice president of Acute Rehabilitation Services for Community Healthcare System and administrator of Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center. “The care, compassion and outstanding treatment we offer is among the best of the best in the Chicago area. This three-year accreditation is a testament to our commitment to Northwest Indiana.”

The rehabilitation center employs therapists who help patients recover from illness, surgery or serious accidents that result in them losing everyday life skills, such as being able to take care of themselves. The programs pair medicine with rehabilitation to help people get back home and become independent again.

The specialty hospital in Crown Point got the highest level of accreditation possible after a rigorous peer review process. It demonstrated to a team of surveyors that visited in person that it meets CARF standards, such as by offering high-quality services with measurable patient outcomes.

The staff achieved a high level of excellence, said Jeff Orange, executive director of Rehabilitation Services at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center.

“The three-year accreditation is a direct result of the dedication, compassion and teamwork displayed by our entire staff. From our nursing, therapy and ancillary teams to our environmental services, dietary, security and maintenance teams, compassionate care and quality outcomes are a strong focus," he said. "I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s success.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/rehabilitation.