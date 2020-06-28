Democrat condemns Indiana attorney general for continuing legal attack on Obamacare

In that vein, the U.S. Justice Department filed documents Thursday at the Supreme Court arguing the Affordable Care Act must now be struck down in its entirety, if the individual mandate is unconstitutional absent a tax penalty.

Should the Trump administration prevail, health insurance companies once again would be permitted to discriminate based on preexisting health conditions, insurers could bring back annual and lifetime benefit caps, health policies could omit essential benefits, and even calorie counts no longer would have to be listed on restaurant menus, among other Obamacare provisions.

Indiana also likely would have to scuttle the Healthy Indiana Plan that provides health coverage to some 500,000 Hoosiers, since 90% of funding for the Medicaid expansion alternative is paid by the federal government using revenue from taxes imposed by the Affordable Care Act.

Hill previously has said a court ruling that eliminates the Affordable Care Act in its entirety would give Republican President Donald Trump an opportunity to keep his pledge "to give the American people the best health care in the world."

"From the beginning, the Affordable Care Act amounted to federal overreach. Congress should never have imposed this one-size-fits-all mandate in the first place," Hill said.