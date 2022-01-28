Diabetes educator seeing new patients in Crown Point

A certified diabetes educator with Franciscan Health is welcoming new patients in Crown Point.

Board-certified diabetes care and education specialist Suzanne Rossiter joined the staff at Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Maternal Fetal Medicine and Genetics at 297 W. Franciscan Lane, Suite 104, in Crown Point.

Rossiter also is a board-certified nurse practitioner.

She got her medical training at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Valparaiso University and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.

Rossiter specializes in diabetes care and education, teaching patients about subjects like blood sugar control, medication management, risk reduction and promotion of their overall health and well-being.

"She can assist patients in use of diabetes tools such as continuous glucose monitoring systems and insulin pumps," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Rossiter believes in behavioral modification and lifestyle coaching to develop healthy habits, including diet, physical activity, sleep and stress management."

About 11.8% of the Indiana population has the chronic disease of diabetes, as compared to 10.6% of the population nationally, according to the United Health Foundation's America's Health Rankings. The Hoosier State ranks 34th nationally in incidence of diabetes.

Rossiter is seeing patients both in-person in Crown Point and virtually.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 213-2280.

