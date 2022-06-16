 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Doctor joins Hammond Family Health Center

Dr. Gamarra Flores

Dr. Gamarra Flores

 Joseph S. Pete

A new internal medicine physician joined the Hammond Family Health Center in downtown Hammond.

Nancy Gamarra Flores is now seeing new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Family Health Center at 5500 Hohman Ave., in the Medical Arts Center next to the Franciscan Health Hospital that was long known as St. Margaret and that Franciscan Health has been downsizing.

The board-certified internal medicine physician is fluent in both the English and Spanish languages.

Her clinical interests include internal medicine, reducing health disparities, the promotion of health and the empowerment of patients.

Flores has received extensive medical training from around the globe.

"Dr. Gamarra Flores received her training at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, Peru. Her residency was at Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center, Resurrection Medical Center, Cook County Hospital in Chicago and North Chicago Veterans Affairs Medical Center in North Chicago, Ill.," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "She also received a fellowship in endocrinology from Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago and North Chicago Veterans Affairs Medical Center in North Chicago."

She is fluent in the Spanish language.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 219-933-2291.

