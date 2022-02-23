Doctors may be required to offer blood lead screening for Hoosier children

Doctors across the state of Indiana next year likely will be required to offer parents of children between nine months and six years old an opportunity to test their child for lead.

The Indiana Senate voted 48-0 Tuesday to mandate doctors offer a blood lead screening test for any Hoosier child in the designated age range whose blood has not previously been tested for lead contamination.

House Enrolled Act 1313 last month was approved 91-0 by the House. It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

"Lead in blood is bad," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor of the measure. "It causes serious problems — particularly in young people."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood exposure to lead through environmental sources, old paint chips or contaminated water can damage a child's brain and nervous system, leading to slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems and hearing and speech problems.

The legislation does not require Indiana parents submit their children for lead testing. In most cases, the cost of a child's blood lead screening will be covered by insurance or Medicaid.

Charbonneau said the goal is to get a more complete understanding of the amount of blood lead contamination among Hoosier children to guide future mitigation efforts and treatment options.

The legislation also was sponsored by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, among others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.