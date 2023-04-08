Community Healthcare System moved physician offices and services to a newly renovated space in Munster, down the street from its hospital.

The health care system renovated office space at the Community Diagnostic Center at 10020 Donald S. Powers Drive in Munster. Several healthcare providers, including cardiologist Navdeep Bhatti, genetics counselor Courtney Schuiteman, OB/GYN Aruna Uppuluri and OB/GYN Stephanie Evanson.

Oncology rehabilitation and pelvic health also were moved to the diagnostic center, which already offers imaging and laboratory services.

The healthc are system also renovated other offices in the building, such as the Community Healthcare System Women’s Diagnostic Center that provides same-day mammography results.

It also furnishes other advanced diagnostic technology and services, including 3D digital mammography, breast imaging, mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy. Fellowship-trained breast radiologists handle the nationally accredited diagnostic services.

The laboratory and medical office building is located behind Cafe Borgia just down the street from Community Hospital in Munster.

Community Diagnostic Center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/services or call 219-934-8800.