Early diagnosis, treatment vital for patients with retina, macular issues

Retinas function like a camera, gathering information about light, motion, colors and images and sending them to our brains, instead a digital card or film, allowing us to see.

That’s why retinal damage can affect our vision to degrees from lack of clarity to loss of sight. The issues that can affect photosensors include diabetes, injury, hypertension and macular degeneration. According to the American Society of Retina Specialists, retinal disease is a leading cause of blindness.

“For the younger people, retinal detachment caused by an injury is usually the most common reason for retinal damage, as well as for people who are nearsighted,” says Dr. Binh Nguyen, an ophthalmologist on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago as well as his own practice at Munster Eye Care Associates. “Also for people who are nearsighted, it doesn’t take much trauma to cause retinal damage."

“Most commonly, a hard blow to the eye can cause a retinal tear or detachment," says Nicole Albright, a board certified optometrist at Moses EyeCare, with eight locations throughout Northwest Indiana. "If a patient were to experience flashes, floaters or a decrease in their vision after an injury, he or she should seek care immediately to avoid potential further vision loss.”