Early diagnosis, treatment vital for patients with retina, macular issues
Your health

Early diagnosis, treatment vital for patients with retina, macular issues

Retinas function like a camera, gathering information about light, motion, colors and images and sending them to our brains, instead a digital card or film, allowing us to see.

That’s why retinal damage can affect our vision to degrees from lack of clarity to loss of sight. The issues that can affect photosensors include diabetes, injury, hypertension and macular degeneration. According to the American Society of Retina Specialists, retinal disease is a leading cause of blindness.

“For the younger people, retinal detachment caused by an injury is usually the most common reason for retinal damage, as well as for people who are nearsighted,” says Dr. Binh Nguyen, an ophthalmologist on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago as well as his own practice at Munster Eye Care Associates. “Also for people who are nearsighted, it doesn’t take much trauma to cause retinal damage."

“Most commonly, a hard blow to the eye can cause a retinal tear or detachment," says Nicole Albright, a board certified optometrist at Moses EyeCare, with eight locations throughout Northwest Indiana. "If a patient were to experience flashes, floaters or a decrease in their vision after an injury, he or she should seek care immediately to avoid potential further vision loss.”

Procedures such as photocoagulation, a type of laser surgery, or cryopexy, which involves freezing, treat retinal holes or tears. They help the retina adhere to the underlying tissue to prevent vision loss. Surgery is used for detachment.

“A damaged retina can sometimes be treated with retinal laser, surgery and/or injection of anti-VEGF medicine into the vitreous,” says Albright, adding the treatment depends on the damage. “Research is being done with bionic eyes and gene therapy, but these treatments are in their infancy and not clinically available."

Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of severe, permanent vision loss for older adults, says Nguyen.

AMD occurs when the macula, the part of the retina essential for clear vision when looking straight ahead, wears down. The most common is the dry form where fatty deposits called drusens develop in the macula. As they get bigger, they can cause blind spots or lead to loss of central vision. Wet AMD happens when blood vessels leak into the macula, blurring vision.

Dry AMD can lead to wet AMD though, according to WebMD, only about 10% of people with macular degeneration get the wet form. Early treatment for both types is essential.

A study by the National Eye Institute showed that the use of AREDS, a supplement containing lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc, copper and vitamins C and E, may help those who have AMD.

Diabetes is the leading cause of preventable vision loss in working-age adults. This risk of blindness in a diabetic is more than two times that of a person without diabetes, says Albright.

“During early stages, patients can be visually asymptomatic," she continues, "but as the retinopathy progresses, symptoms include fluctuating or blurred vision, floaters, color vision changes and/or loss of vision,” says Albright. “Sometimes, patients develop macular edema, a build-up of fluid in the macula. “

Value of regular checkups

To maintain the best retinal health, regular vision exams are the key to prevention and slowing or further damage.

“Retina problems can range from asymptomatic to blindness, that’s why it’s important to have regular dilated retina," Dr. Binh Nguyen, an ophthalmologist on staff at Community Hospital as well as his own practice at Munster Eye Care Associates, says of the exam that uses eye drops to dilate the pupils, allowing eye specialists to see 90% of the retina.

To explain why regular eye examinations are important, Nyugen says  diabetics, in particular, might not notice early changes that will show up with an eye exam.

“As with many systemic diseases, smoking can affect multiple parts of the eye. With regard to the retina, it increases the risk of diabetes and subsequently, there is an increased risk of diabetic retinopathy,” says Nicole Albright, a board certified optometrist at Moses EyeCare, adding that smoking is a big factor in retinal damage. Smokers also are four times more likely to develop age-related macular degeneration than non-smokers,' she says. "Quitting smoking is a change that patients can make to reduce their risk."

A healthy, balanced diet including eating lots of green leafy vegetables and foods high in vitamins C, E and beta carotene helps in maintaining retinal health. It is also important to exercise regularly, stay hydrated and wear sunglasses to prevent UV exposure.

“As the old saying goes, prevention is the best medicine,” says Albright. “Yearly ocular exams help identify patients at risk for ocular conditions that could ultimately affect one’s vision. It is easier to focus on prevention than it is to repair the damage."

Healthy vision tips

Noting that early detection is a game changer, the American Society of Retina Specialists recommends the following for maintaining retina health for good vision:

  • Be aware of your risk factors, which may include age, family history or pre-existing conditions.
  • Pay attention to visual changes and visit an eye physician if experiencing blurry or distorted vision, if straight lines appear wavy or you see dark spot, flashes of light or floaters.
  • Have a regular dilated retina exam.
  • See a specialist for retinal diseases/conditions.
