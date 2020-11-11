Early diagnosis, treatment vital for patients with retina, macular issues

Retinas function like a camera, gathering information about light, motion, colors and images and sending them to our brains, instead a digital card or film, allowing us to see.
That’s why retinal damage can affect our vision to degrees from lack of clarity to loss of sight. The issues that can affect photosensors include diabetes, injury, hypertension and macular degeneration. According to the American Society of Retina Specialists, retinal disease is a leading cause of blindness.
“For the younger people, retinal detachment caused by an injury is usually the most common reason for retinal damage, as well as for people who are nearsighted,” says Dr. Binh Nguyen, an ophthalmologist on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago as well as his own practice at Munster Eye Care Associates. “Also for people who are nearsighted, it doesn’t take much trauma to cause retinal damage."
“Most commonly, a hard blow to the eye can cause a retinal tear or detachment," says Nicole Albright, a board certified optometrist at Moses EyeCare, with eight locations throughout Northwest Indiana. "If a patient were to experience flashes, floaters or a decrease in their vision after an injury, he or she should seek care immediately to avoid potential further vision loss.”
Procedures such as photocoagulation, a type of laser surgery, or cryopexy, which involves freezing, treat retinal holes or tears. They help the retina adhere to the underlying tissue to prevent vision loss. Surgery is used for detachment.
“A damaged retina can sometimes be treated with retinal laser, surgery and/or injection of anti-VEGF medicine into the vitreous,” says Albright, adding the treatment depends on the damage. “Research is being done with bionic eyes and gene therapy, but these treatments are in their infancy and not clinically available."
Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of severe, permanent vision loss for older adults, says Nguyen.
AMD occurs when the macula, the part of the retina essential for clear vision when looking straight ahead, wears down. The most common is the dry form where fatty deposits called drusens develop in the macula. As they get bigger, they can cause blind spots or lead to loss of central vision. Wet AMD happens when blood vessels leak into the macula, blurring vision.
Dry AMD can lead to wet AMD though, according to WebMD, only about 10% of people with macular degeneration get the wet form. Early treatment for both types is essential.
A study by the National Eye Institute showed that the use of AREDS, a supplement containing lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc, copper and vitamins C and E, may help those who have AMD.
Diabetes is the leading cause of preventable vision loss in working-age adults. This risk of blindness in a diabetic is more than two times that of a person without diabetes, says Albright.
“During early stages, patients can be visually asymptomatic," she continues, "but as the retinopathy progresses, symptoms include fluctuating or blurred vision, floaters, color vision changes and/or loss of vision,” says Albright. “Sometimes, patients develop macular edema, a build-up of fluid in the macula. “
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.