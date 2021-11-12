East Chicago activists want Community CEO to assuage fears about St. Catherine that healthcare system says will not close

She would like the CEO to appear publicly in East Chicago to address widespread and persistent concerns about St. Catherine's future to put people's mind to rest.

"We have a situation in East Chicago," she said. "We have rumors going around about St. Catherine and haven't gotten a response. You're having a meeting in Munster that would be difficult to get transportation to when many people have to work when the community has a lot of questions. We need answers."

She would like to see a public forum take place in East Chicago.

"The CEO needs to answer the community's questions and put fears to rest about what's happening at the hospital," she said. "The residents of East Chicago deserve the respect and their questions answered."

St. Catherine serves residents from East Chicago, Hammond, Whiting, Chicago, Gary and Griffith. Many patients are minorities or low-income.

"It is very crucial," she said. "A lot of the city is low-income. There are many immigrants and elderly people in the city. The hospital has supported the city in so many ways and the city has let them take portions of Washington Park over the years."

The hospital is an anchor the community relies on.