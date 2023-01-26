 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edgewater Health launches new wellness program

Edgewater Health launches new wellness program

The Edgewater Behavioral Health Services Rapid Access Center is at 4747 24th Ave. in Gary.

 Giles Bruce, The Times

Edgewater Health launched a new wellness program for the community.

The Gary-based provider of primary care and behavioral health services will host Mind, Body & Spirit from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. It kicks off with the initial session this Friday before moving to Thursdays.

The presentations will take place at Edgewater Health’s main building at 1100 W. 6th Ave. in Gary. They're free and no registration is required.

“The phrase ‘mind, body and spirit’ is the connection and relationship of all three elements that make up our entire being. To be healthy and maintain overall balance in our lives, we must learn how to address all three aspects of the body, not just the physical,” said LaTanya Woodson, director of Community Health Education.

Edgewater Health’s clinical staff, administrators and community partners will conduct wellness discussions every month.

Dr. Danita Johnson, the president and CEO of Edgewater Health, will give a talk on “Discovering What You Already Have” to open the program. Topics will vary every month.

She is a healthcare industry executive, lecturer and the author of "The Unapologetic Woman" and "The Women’s Little Purple Book for Leadership." She's also considered an expert on subjects like leadership, organizational turnarounds and getting results from teams.

Her talk and the Mind, Body & Spirit programs that will follow will be broadcast live on Edgewater Health's Facebook page.

Founded in 1974 as Gary Community Mental Health Center, Edgewater Health aims to offer holistic healthcare both behavioral and physical to help people get and stay healthy.

For more information, call 219-885-4264, Ext. 4704, email lwoodson@edgewaterhealth.org or visit edgewaterhealth.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

