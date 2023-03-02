Edgewater Health took home a digital marketing award.

The Gary-based health care provider, which aims to provide holistic behavioral and physical health to the community, won gold at the third annual awards for its video "Edgewater Health — For Your Whole Life." The 30-second online video ad encourages people to seek out health care while showing montages of families in activities including leaving for school, blowing out birthday cake candles and seeing the doctor.

Edgewater Health earned recognition in the Streaming/On Demand Content category of the 2022 Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards. It was one of 161 winners of Gold Awards out of 1,000 entries from health care and medical institutions from across the country.

Health care marketers, creative directors and advertising professionals judged entries from across the country on metrics like effectiveness, creativity and innovation.

It recognized efforts by marketing professionals to distribute information to the public online during the coronavirus pandemic. Edgewater Health CEO Danita Johnson said the marketing team had to create content that was high-quality, informative and engaging to keep people up-to-date on how to stay healthy.

“Unity is strength, and the results we seek are possible when people are united in a common vision,” Johnson said. “We remain committed to providing our patients and the community with whole-person care and an exceptional healthcare experience, and this award confirms our efforts.”