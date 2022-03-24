Emagine Portage operator now among 10 largest movie theater chains in United States

Emagine Entertainment, Inc., which took over the former Portage IMAX theater last year, is now one of the 10 largest movie theater chains in the United States.

Troy, Michigan-based Emagine, which also has a multiplex in south suburban Frankfort, rose 11 spots from its 2021 ranking in the 2022 Giants of Exhibition report from business publication The Boxoffice Pro.

After expanding from its base in suburban Detroit across the Midwest, it's now ranked ninth nationwide.

“Our leadership team has put us in a great position for growth despite the pandemic and challenges other operators in our industry have faced,” said Paul Glantz, Chairman of Emagine Entertainment.

Emagine bought seven movie theaters last year, adding 87 screens in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. It now has 342 screens with 30,068 seats at 28 locations, including Emagine Frankfort and Emagine Portage, where it still shows large-format films on the big screen though no longer under the IMAX banner.

The company expects to complete $22 million in renovations later this year of the theaters it acquired in Portage, Noblesville, south suburban Batavia and Kochville Township, Michigan. It's been in the process of turning them into "state-of-the-art movie palaces" with amenities like heated reclining faux leather chairs, stadium-style seating, a full bar and olive oil-flavored popcorn.

“We are not done yet,” added Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “We are continuing to evaluate other opportunities that provide growth value to our brand, that will allow us to bring the Emagine experience to other communities.”

