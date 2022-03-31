Employers sought for Michigan City-LaPorte County Community Job Fair

Region employers have had a tough time filling vacancies amid a tight labor market during the coronavirus pandemic, when many people dropped out of the workforce for various reasons or moved on to better jobs.

"Help wanted" and "now hiring" signs have proliferated. One Schererville restaurant even advertises "free jobs" on its sign on Indianapolis Boulevard. Northwest Indiana hit a record low unemployment rate in December, and the national rate of workers quitting their jobs remains at an all-time high.

Companies will get a chance to meet with prospective workers to hire at the sixth annual Michigan City-LaPorte County Community Job Fair.

Businesses can sign up for free by April 12 online at conta.cc/3umCAJv to showcase their job opportunities. Each exhibitor gets a draped table, chains and space for on-site interviews.

The job fair will take place 2-6 p.m. May 10 in the Stardust Room at the Blue Chip Casino at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Blue Chip Casino, Northwest Indiana Workforce Board and Work One are hosting the annual hiring event.

“As many businesses of all sizes and industries face challenges to hiring, we are happy to be able to join our community partners for this in-person event,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “We encourage our region employers to join us for this event and connect with our community to help tap into our talent pool right here in the region.”

For more information, call 219-873-1211 or email info@edcmc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.