Endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network in Munster
Endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network in Munster

Endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network in Munster

Dr. Thottathil Gopan

A new board-certified endocrinologist and internal medicine physician has joined the Franciscan Health Physician Network and is practicing medicine in Northwest Indiana.

Thottathil Gopan is welcoming new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center at 761 45th St., Suite 110, in Munster.

Gopan trained for his medical career at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Pondicherry, India.

He did his residency at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital at Columbia University in New York City and completed his fellowship at Cleveland Clinic, which U.S. News and World Reports has ranked as the second-best hospital in the United States and which is consistently listed among the best hospitals in the country. 

"Dr. Gopan’s clinical interests include type 1 and type 2 diabetes, insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring, thyroid cancer, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome and androgen-excess disorder," Franciscan Health said in a press release.

Gopan is seeing patients both in-person at Franciscan Health's Munster office and virtually via telehealth appointments.

For more information or an appointment, call (219) 922-3020 or visit franciscanhealth.org.

