Endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network in Munster

A new board-certified endocrinologist and internal medicine physician has joined the Franciscan Health Physician Network and is practicing medicine in Northwest Indiana.
Thottathil Gopan is welcoming new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center at 761 45th St., Suite 110, in Munster.
Gopan trained for his medical career at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Pondicherry, India.
He did his residency at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital at Columbia University in New York City and completed his fellowship at Cleveland Clinic, which U.S. News and World Reports has ranked as the second-best hospital in the United States and which is consistently listed among the best hospitals in the country.
"Dr. Gopan’s clinical interests include type 1 and type 2 diabetes, insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring, thyroid cancer, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome and androgen-excess disorder," Franciscan Health said in a press release.
Gopan is seeing patients both in-person at Franciscan Health's Munster office and virtually via telehealth appointments.
For more information or an appointment, call (219) 922-3020 or visit franciscanhealth.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lego toy store, lobster roll restaurant, Ynot Treasures and Renegade Resale open; Starbucks closes
Open
'Endless possibilities'
'Thousands of different combinations'
'A mini figure for everything'
Open
Open
Temporarily closed
Open
Southern sides
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, crepery and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop Hou…