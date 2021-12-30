 Skip to main content
Enuff Z’Nuff playing New Year's Eve show in Hobart
 Eloise Marie Valadez

One can ring in 2022 with a headbangers ball.

Enuff Z’Nuff will rock Hobart on New Year's Eve.

The nationally touring rock band from Blue Island will perform at Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart Friday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. 

“Nothing says party like '80s hair metal," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music. "Enuff Z’Nuff will be rocking at the Hobart Art Theater.” 

Formed in 1984 in the south suburbs, the band scored a hit with its debut album "Fingers On It," which Kiss's Paul Stanley described as a classic. The band was featured on the soundtrack of the cult indie film "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" starring Michael Rooker.

In 1989, Enuff Z’Nuff signed with Atco/Atlantic Records and released a self-titled album with the chart-trending singles "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle" that got both extensive radio airplay and heavy rotation on MTV.

Enuff Z’Nuff followed up with the album "Strength" in 1991 and was named the "next big thing" by Rolling Stone Magazine. They started appearing regularly on Howard Stern, who said they "deserve rock star status," and Dave Letterman, who said, "When it comes to rock n’ roll, these guys are all you need."

The band switched record labels and released the critically acclaimed "Animals With Human Intelligence" in 1993. It went on the release more than 20 albums and tour frequently around the country, developing a loyal fanbase. Little Steven Van Zandt described Enuff Z’nuff as "one of the most underrated bands in the world."

Tickets are $20.

For more information, visit MushMusic.net or brickartlive.com.

