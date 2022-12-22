Experts warn that snow shoveling can be hazardous to your heart

The American Heart Association is urging people to exercise caution when shoveling or snow blowing during the current storm and the entire winter.

Research has proven there is a higher risk of a heart attack after shoveling heavy snow, both for people who suffer from and those who don’t have heart disease.

A recent study found it put extra stress on the heart especially among people who aren’t accustomed to regular exercise.

“Shoveling a little snow off your sidewalk may not seem like hard work. However, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test, according to research results,” said Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist on the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis board of directors. “After only two minutes of snow shoveling, study participants’ heart rates exceeded 85% of maximal heart rate, which is a level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing. The impact is hardest on those people who are least fit.”

A recent study in Canada found shoveling about seven to eight inches of snow raised the odds of a man being admitted to the hospital with a heart attack by 16% and the chance of dying from a heart attack by 34%.

Cold temperatures increase blood pressure while constricting arteries, putting people at high risk of acute cardiac events while exerting extra physical effort. People should be aware of the risks and take it easy, including by taking short breaks to catch one’s breath, Gill said.

“The impact of snow removal is especially concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risks like a sedentary lifestyle or obesity, being a current or former smoker, having diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure, as well as people who have had a heart attack or stroke,” Gill said. “People with these characteristics and those who have had bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply should not be shoveling snow.”

Anyone who experiences chest pain or pressure while shoveling should call 911 if symptoms don’t subside after they stop shoveling or snow blowing.