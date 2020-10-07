 Skip to main content
Fagor Arrasate breaks ground on new Portage plant
Fagor Arrasate breaks ground on new Portage plant

Fagor Arrasate breaks ground on new Portage plant

Spain-based metal forming multinational Fagor Arrasate will open a new facility in Portage's AmeriPlex at the Port business park.

 John Luke, The Times

Fagor Arrasate, a Spanish multinational whose U.S. operations are based in Williowbrook, Illinois, broke ground recently on a new service facility in Portage.

The manufacturer of steel coil processing equipment, with operations in more than 70 countries, will move into a building now under construction at the AmeriPlex at the Port Business Park in Portage.

The company makes and maintains stamping presses, cutting lines, forming lines, processing lines, slitting lines, dies, forging presses and roll forming equipment for the steel industry and other manufacturers.

The multinational, which has 17 research centers, six production plants and three service hubs worldwide, said the new facility in Portage will include a bridge crane and offices to complement its corporate headquarters.

"The project seeks to strengthen the after-sales service, engineering and spare parts inventory while strengthening Fagor’s relationship with customers in a market in which Fagor Arrasate has carried out numerous projects in recent years and whose demand is booming," the company said in a news release. "It is a clear example of Fagor Arrasate's commitment to the U.S. market."

Fagor Arrasate is moving its newest U.S. operation into the business park developed by South Bend-based development and property manager Holladay Properties. It was originally supposed to break ground in April and move into the facility by the end of the year, but the project was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The industrial park, between Interstate 94 and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan, also is home to Fronius USA, GE Energy, MonoSol, Ozinga and Polymer Logistics, as well as Bass Pro Shops, Starbucks, El Salto and other restaurants.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

