Fagor Arrasate breaks ground on new Portage plant

Fagor Arrasate, a Spanish multinational whose U.S. operations are based in Williowbrook, Illinois, broke ground recently on a new service facility in Portage.

The manufacturer of steel coil processing equipment, with operations in more than 70 countries, will move into a building now under construction at the AmeriPlex at the Port Business Park in Portage.

The company makes and maintains stamping presses, cutting lines, forming lines, processing lines, slitting lines, dies, forging presses and roll forming equipment for the steel industry and other manufacturers.

The multinational, which has 17 research centers, six production plants and three service hubs worldwide, said the new facility in Portage will include a bridge crane and offices to complement its corporate headquarters.

"The project seeks to strengthen the after-sales service, engineering and spare parts inventory while strengthening Fagor’s relationship with customers in a market in which Fagor Arrasate has carried out numerous projects in recent years and whose demand is booming," the company said in a news release. "It is a clear example of Fagor Arrasate's commitment to the U.S. market."