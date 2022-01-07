 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family Birth Center upgraded at Franciscan Health Dyer
0 Comments
alert urgent

Family Birth Center upgraded at Franciscan Health Dyer

  • 0
Family Birth Center upgraded at Franciscan Health Dyer

Brandii James welcomed her newborn son, DeWan White III, at Franciscan Health Dyer’s Family Birth Center.

 Provided

Franciscan Health Dyer recently upgraded and renovated its Family Birth Center to make it more state-of-the-art.

“This is truly a beautiful unit that will be enjoyed by many families to come,” said Sean Leahy, chief operating officer at Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster.

The hospital, at 24 Joliet St. off U.S. 30 by the Illinois state line, modernized patient rooms and the Level II Newborn Intensive Care Unit or NICU to ensure that new mothers and their babies can receive high-quality at state-of-the-art facilities.

The renovated Family Birth Center features suites for birthing, cesarean sections and private postpartum care and recovery. It's staffed by board-certified physicians, lactation consultants and obstetric nurses who have been specially trained to help expectant mothers give birth.

“It takes many hands to get the job done, and everyone plays an important role. Because we all know we have an amazing team, these moms, and their babies and all their loved ones are in phenomenal hands, from our front door to the delivery room and beyond,” Leahy said.

Brandii James and DeWan White, of Gary, welcomed baby boy DeWan White III as the first child born there.

“It was very comfortable. The new rooms are very nice,” Brandii James said. “Everyone was very helpful and kept me relaxed.”

Franciscan Health recently rededicated the birthing facility with a blessing conducted by the Rev. Theodore Nordquist, the chaplain of spiritual care services in Dyer. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts