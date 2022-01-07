Family Birth Center upgraded at Franciscan Health Dyer

Franciscan Health Dyer recently upgraded and renovated its Family Birth Center to make it more state-of-the-art.
“This is truly a beautiful unit that will be enjoyed by many families to come,” said Sean Leahy, chief operating officer at Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster.
The hospital, at 24 Joliet St. off U.S. 30 by the Illinois state line, modernized patient rooms and the Level II Newborn Intensive Care Unit or NICU to ensure that new mothers and their babies can receive high-quality at state-of-the-art facilities.
The renovated Family Birth Center features suites for birthing, cesarean sections and private postpartum care and recovery. It's staffed by board-certified physicians, lactation consultants and obstetric nurses who have been specially trained to help expectant mothers give birth.
“It takes many hands to get the job done, and everyone plays an important role. Because we all know we have an amazing team, these moms, and their babies and all their loved ones are in phenomenal hands, from our front door to the delivery room and beyond,” Leahy said.
Brandii James and DeWan White, of Gary, welcomed baby boy DeWan White III as the first child born there.
“It was very comfortable. The new rooms are very nice,” Brandii James said. “Everyone was very helpful and kept me relaxed.”
Franciscan Health recently rededicated the birthing facility with a blessing conducted by the Rev. Theodore Nordquist, the chaplain of spiritual care services in Dyer.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
Coming soon
Open
Open
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open