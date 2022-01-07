Family Birth Center upgraded at Franciscan Health Dyer

Franciscan Health Dyer recently upgraded and renovated its Family Birth Center to make it more state-of-the-art.

“This is truly a beautiful unit that will be enjoyed by many families to come,” said Sean Leahy, chief operating officer at Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster.

The hospital, at 24 Joliet St. off U.S. 30 by the Illinois state line, modernized patient rooms and the Level II Newborn Intensive Care Unit or NICU to ensure that new mothers and their babies can receive high-quality at state-of-the-art facilities.

The renovated Family Birth Center features suites for birthing, cesarean sections and private postpartum care and recovery. It's staffed by board-certified physicians, lactation consultants and obstetric nurses who have been specially trained to help expectant mothers give birth.

“It takes many hands to get the job done, and everyone plays an important role. Because we all know we have an amazing team, these moms, and their babies and all their loved ones are in phenomenal hands, from our front door to the delivery room and beyond,” Leahy said.