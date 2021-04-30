Family donates 500 books to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Robin and Ryan Nigh's twin sons, Ryder and Asher, were cared for a few years ago at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

The new parents spent long nights reading to the boys during their stay at the NICU.

Now the family is looking to give back by donating nearly 500 books to newborns who require intensive care after being brought into the world.

"We’re so thankful for this generous gift from the Nigh family. We know that reading to newborns enhances bonding and has positive benefits in their development," said Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center Director Carrie Renschen.

Earlier this month, the family dropped off the books at the NICU. They brought Ryder and Asher, now 3, who came in superhero shirts to make the special delivery of reading material.

“We read every night as a family up here,” Robin Nigh said. “Asher came home a week early, and we even read on Facetime.”

Ryder Nigh spent 45 days in the NICU because he had a hole in his lung. He had to be treated with chest tubes.

“It was a rough go. These nurses are like family,” Robin Nigh said. “I don’t believe our kids would be here without them, so we owe them a lot.”