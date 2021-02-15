Federal health insurance marketplace reopens today for 3-month special enrollment period

Hoosiers lacking a health insurance policy — or perhaps looking for a better deal — have three additional months, beginning today, to purchase health insurance through the federal HealthCare.gov website.
Democratic President Joe Biden last month announced he is reopening enrollment on the federal health insurance marketplace to make health coverage more readily available to Americans who have lost their jobs or otherwise suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special enrollment period is open to all Americans and runs through May 15 for new and current participants.
Both subsidized and unsubsidized health insurance plans are available for purchase on the marketplace.
The Indiana Department of Insurance is recommending Hoosiers visit the HealthCare.gov website to see if they are eligible to enroll, and to find any discounts to which they are entitled.
According to IDOI, for health plans purchased in February, coverage begins on March 1 and the first premium payment is due March 15.
Individuals whose income level, or another qualifying factor, make them eligible for Medicaid — also known as the Healthy Indiana Plan — will be provided information on how to enroll in that program at no cost, or a significantly reduced cost.
Federal marketplace health plans are required to provide minimum essential benefits, including emergency care, hospitalization, pregnancy services, mental health and addiction programs, and prescription drugs, among others.
Some plans available on the marketplace may provide even more comprehensive health coverage, including dental and vision care.
Individuals unable to access the website can call 1-800-318-2596 for enrollment assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local health care navigators and insurance brokers also are available to assist Hoosiers with enrollment. Their contact information is online at LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov.
Federal law requires all Americans purchase health insurance every year.
However, the penalty for failing to maintain health coverage was eliminated in a 2017 statute enacted by Republican former President Donald Trump.