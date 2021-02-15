Federal health insurance marketplace reopens today for 3-month special enrollment period

Hoosiers lacking a health insurance policy — or perhaps looking for a better deal — have three additional months, beginning today, to purchase health insurance through the federal HealthCare.gov website.

Democratic President Joe Biden last month announced he is reopening enrollment on the federal health insurance marketplace to make health coverage more readily available to Americans who have lost their jobs or otherwise suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special enrollment period is open to all Americans and runs through May 15 for new and current participants.

Both subsidized and unsubsidized health insurance plans are available for purchase on the marketplace.

The Indiana Department of Insurance is recommending Hoosiers visit the HealthCare.gov website to see if they are eligible to enroll, and to find any discounts to which they are entitled.

According to IDOI, for health plans purchased in February, coverage begins on March 1 and the first premium payment is due March 15.