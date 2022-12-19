Final written arguments submitted in abortion case at Indiana Supreme Court

The litigants’ written arguments are complete in an Indiana Supreme Court case that could determine whether Hoosier women continue to have access to abortion.

Records show that the attorney general’s office submitted a final reply brief Friday in its defense of the near-total abortion ban in Senate Enrolled Act 1, approved in August by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The high court’s five justices — one woman and four men, all appointed by Republican governors — are slated next to hear 60 minutes of oral arguments at 8 a.m. Region time Jan. 19, 2023, in the ornate Supreme Court chamber at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

The Supreme Court then typically takes at least two months, sometimes much longer, to issue a ruling.

In his brief, Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, urges the Supreme Court to to rescind the preliminary injunction against the near-total abortion ban issued Sept. 22 by Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon.

He says Hanlon erred when she concluded that the declarations in Article I, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution — that all people have a right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and government exists for the “peace, safety and well-being” of the people — are judicially enforceable rights that state courts previously have recognized include the right to bodily autonomy.

“This court has understood Section 1 at most as a guide for interpreting express guarantees rather than an independent source of rights,” Rokita said. “Treating Section 1 as enforceable would wreak havoc on the constitutional structure, vitiating concrete constitutional limitations and requiring the judiciary to make policy without objective standards to guide it.”

Rokita also says the court can sidestep that issue by finding that the abortion providers who challenged the statute lack legal standing to file suit, since they are not acting on behalf of any specific, identifiable women with whom they have a doctor-patient relationship.

In addition, the state has a compelling interest in protecting unborn children, and the abortion restrictions enacted by the Legislature are a valid exercise of the state’s police power.

“Saying that the founders believed in ‘liberty’ fails to establish that ‘liberty’ includes abortion or that the state lacks the power to prohibit abortion — something it did before, during and after the Constitution’s ratification,” Rokita said.

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, representing the abortion providers, previously urged the high court to uphold the constitutional right of Hoosiers to make deeply personal decisions relating to control over their bodies and lives, including whether to carry a pregnancy to term.

A second injunction barring enforcement of the near-total abortion ban was issued Dec. 2 by an Indianapolis judge who determined that the law runs afoul of the state’s 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Rokita also is pursuing appellate review of that ruling.

