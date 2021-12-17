First Financial awards grants to Northwest Indiana nonprofits

First Financial Bank has awarded $44,000 to seven Northwest Indiana nonprofits as part of its 2021 giving campaign.

The Cincinnati-based bank's charitable arm, the First Financial Foundations, distributed grants to more than 60 nonprofit organizations this year across its business footprint in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky. It focused on funding projects to empower residents in low-income communities.

“This campaign is an outstanding example of our intent to be a positive influence, and to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “Our support for these organizations will lift our cities and towns and help our neighbors grow and prosper.”

In 2021, First Financial prioritized neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts in the communities where it operates bank branches.