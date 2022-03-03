Fitness Premier 24/7 Club to host blood drive in Crete

CRETE — Fitness Premier 24/7 Club will host a blood drive this Saturday in Crete.

The gym at 1379 Main St. in Crete will host the blood drive in partnership with Versiti Blood Centers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Blood shortage has become a real problem across the United States,” said Mary Haynes, Fitness Premier’s marketing director. “It is important for us at Fitness Premier, and especially at our locations in smaller communities, to participate in events like these that give back to locals. Community is at the heart of all that we do.”

The growing group-workout gym chain has 16 locations, including in Cedar Lake, Beecher, Homer Glen, Monee and Manhattan.

Lisa Stasko, who owns Fitness Premier 24/7 Club's franchise in Crete, has a personal stake in the blood drive. Her son was given a 70% chance to die within a year after he was diagnosed with a rare medical condition.

"For Stasko, this drive is more than a chance to save lives. When her son was a freshman in high school, he contracted Severe Aplastic Anemia, a rare blood and bone marrow condition with high rates of mortality (about 70% within one year)," Fitness Premier 24/7 said in a news release.

"Stasko’s son was in and out of the hospital for a year and required blood and platelet transfusions multiple times a day. They were dependent on donations. Stasko is proud to say that her son has been in remission for two years thanks to life-saving blood donations — and now he's a college sophomore."

For more information, email lstasko@fitnesspremierclubs.com or call (708) 367-0707.

