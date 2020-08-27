Food, paper goods donated to first responders

“'Thank you' are just (words), and we need to put (words) into action,” Brewer said.

Beyond 4 Walls already had begun a weekly frozen meal distribution in July from its parking lot. That program has been extended to 2022, with more than 750 meals distributed on Thursdays.

Beggar’s Pizza will donate pizzas, Lil Coffee Cabin will provide vouchers for free coffee or lemonade, and Easy Tissues will donate six cases each of residential toilet tissue, paper towels and commercial toilet tissue.

The program began this week at Methodist’s Northlake site. Future sites include St. Mary Medical Center of Hobart in September; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago in October; Methodist’s Southlake Campus in Merrillville in November; and Franciscan Health Hammond in December. Also donating in coming months is Chicagoland Popcorn of Hobart and St. John.

Joseph and Jasmine Mims are owners of Lil Coffee Cabin, which opened in Highland in 2019 and in East Chicago in 2020.

“It’s amazing to be here and giving something back to the community where I grew up,” Joseph Mims said, praising first responders for serving “with a sense of excellence.”