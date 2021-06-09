Food, shelter, neutering important when tending feral felines

It’s understandable to want to help when you see an animal fending for itself, but there are certain steps to take to ensure you’re providing proper care when helping a feral cat colony.
Jodi Dusek, trap, neuter and return program coordinator for the Independent Cat Society, said an initial step to caring for a feral cat colony is assessing the felines.
Check whether the cats are underweight or have injuries or ailments.
If any of the cats are in distress, reach out to the Independent Cat Society or other animal organizations that can help.
If the cats are in good health, it’s important to take immediate measures to control the feline community’s population by spaying and neutering the cats.
“One cat easily can turn into 30 within a year’s time,” Dusek said.
Dusek said there ways to tell if a feral cat has been spayed or neutered, and an easy step is checking for a left ear tip, which is when the tip of a cat’s left ear is cut straight across.
“That shows the cat has gone through a trap, neuter and return program and is vaccinated,” she said.
Jessica Petalas, shelter director at Humane Indiana, said the trap, neuter and return method is the best way to safely control the population of a cat colony.
“Simply removing cats from a territory usually makes it worse as it creates a ‘vacuum effect’ and more cats move into the territory because there is an ‘opening,’ ” Petalas said.
The Independent Cat Society, Humane Indiana and other animal organizations can assist with spaying and neutering feral cats.
They also can provide guidance on other topics, including feeding cat colonies.
“Call your local shelter and see if they have a feeding program for feral colony caretakers and if they offer training for colony management,” Petalas said. “Humane Indiana provides free cat food for people feeding colonies.”
Any type of cat food will work when feeding a colony. Dusek recommends combining dry food with wet when possible.
“When feeding large numbers, people look for large quantities at a fair price,” Dusek said. “Always remember fresh water.”
If you typically give cats dry food, change it up during colder periods.
“In the winter months, it is best to leave wet food because it takes less calories to digest and cats need to conserve energy while living outdoors in cold temps,” Petalas said.
When feeding cats, it’s important to place food in discreet areas.
“You do not want to draw attention to the cats for their safety,” Dusek said. “Make sure to clean up any food dishes and mess.”
Petalas agrees that it’s important to provide a safe place to feed cats, and she encourages peoples to establish feeding stations away from busy streets or areas that could have a lot of foot traffic.
She also said feeding should occur in the same place and at the same time.
“Cats need and desire routine,” Petalas said. “Having a regular feeding schedule helps with monitoring cats. You know if a certain cat did not show up to daily mealtime, something may be wrong.”
She said there also are steps to take to ensure cats are receiving the right amount of food.
“Mealtime should last about 30 minutes, so finishing food in 15 minutes (means) not enough food and finishing food in over 30 minutes (means) too much food,” she said.
Besides feeding the animals, people also can create shelters for the felines.
Dusek said there are many types of shelters people can make, with do-it-yourself instructions available online. Humane Indiana has outdoor cat shelter plans and other community cat information available at www.humaneindiana.org/shelter-community-cats.
“The easiest and least expensive (cat shelter) is a thick styrofoam cooler with a small hole cut into it filled with straw,” Dusek said. “A Rubbermaid tote with foam board inside it and filled with straw is another option.”
Visit www.catsociety.org and www.humaneindiana.org for information and to contact the Independent Cat Society and Humane Indiana.