Food, shelter, neutering important when tending feral felines

“You do not want to draw attention to the cats for their safety,” Dusek said. “Make sure to clean up any food dishes and mess.”

Petalas agrees that it’s important to provide a safe place to feed cats, and she encourages peoples to establish feeding stations away from busy streets or areas that could have a lot of foot traffic.

She also said feeding should occur in the same place and at the same time.

“Cats need and desire routine,” Petalas said. “Having a regular feeding schedule helps with monitoring cats. You know if a certain cat did not show up to daily mealtime, something may be wrong.”

She said there also are steps to take to ensure cats are receiving the right amount of food.

“Mealtime should last about 30 minutes, so finishing food in 15 minutes (means) not enough food and finishing food in over 30 minutes (means) too much food,” she said.

Besides feeding the animals, people also can create shelters for the felines.

Dusek said there are many types of shelters people can make, with do-it-yourself instructions available online. Humane Indiana has outdoor cat shelter plans and other community cat information available at www.humaneindiana.org/shelter-community-cats.