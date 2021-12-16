 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ford and Salesforce roll out small business software
urgent

Ford and Salesforce roll out small business software

Ford and Salesforce roll out small business software

Ford and Salesforce are launching the new field service tool VIIZR.

 Joseph S. Pete

Ford has partnered with Salesforce to launch VIIZR, a new software to help small business owners while out in the field.

The automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant, plans to equip commercial vehicles with a digital tool that would allow plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and other small businesses to do tasks like invoicing and scheduling more easily when out on the road.

Ford and Salesforce estimate the market for field service management is about $3 billion and expected to double in the next six years. An estimated 675,000 small and medium-sized businesses operate in the service, maintenance and construction fields.

Salesforce said its software improves the productivity of schedulers and dispatchers by 36% and decreases work order scheduling time by 28%. It's estimated it could reduce back-office work by 25 hours a week for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

“Effective field service requires companies to match the expertise of their workforce with their customers' requirements, and manage the complexities of scheduling — and for many small business trades today, managing customer interactions and mobile workers involves time-consuming, manual processes done on paper,” said Paul Whitelam, senior vice president and general management of field service management. “VIIZR is helping tradespeople digitize their businesses, empowering them to focus less on back-end processes and more on their craft.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards is the right amount?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts