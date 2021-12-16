Ford and Salesforce roll out small business software

Ford has partnered with Salesforce to launch VIIZR, a new software to help small business owners while out in the field.

The automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant, plans to equip commercial vehicles with a digital tool that would allow plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and other small businesses to do tasks like invoicing and scheduling more easily when out on the road.

Ford and Salesforce estimate the market for field service management is about $3 billion and expected to double in the next six years. An estimated 675,000 small and medium-sized businesses operate in the service, maintenance and construction fields.

Salesforce said its software improves the productivity of schedulers and dispatchers by 36% and decreases work order scheduling time by 28%. It's estimated it could reduce back-office work by 25 hours a week for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees.