Ford rolls out three new versions of the Calumet Region-made Explorer

Ford is rolling out three new versions of the Calumet Region-made Explorer, the top-selling sport utility vehicle of all time.

The Chicago Assembly Plant will start making the 2021 Ford Explorer Enthusiast ST, Rear-Wheel-Drive Platinum, and Platinum Hybrid models. The Enthusiast ST and Rear-Wheel-Drive Platinum offer lower starting prices for the premium Platinum version and the higher performance Enthusiast ST, with 400 horsepower.

Roughly one of every five Explorers is now an ST, which was first rolled out in 2019.

Ford said the latest additions to the growing Explorer lineup were based on customer feedback.

“The market continues to grow for performance SUVs, and the ST currently accounts for one out of every five Explorer sales,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager.

The Enthusiast ST has a starting price of $49,995. It's capable of reaching 143 mph and towing up to 5,600 pounds.

It has leather seats, City Silver accent stitching, sports quad chrome exhaust tips, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and sideview mirrors with projection lamps.