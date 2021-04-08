 Skip to main content
Ford rolls out three new versions of the Calumet Region-made Explorer
 Joseph S. Pete

Ford is rolling out three new versions of the Calumet Region-made Explorer, the top-selling sport utility vehicle of all time.

The Chicago Assembly Plant will start making the 2021 Ford Explorer Enthusiast ST, Rear-Wheel-Drive Platinum, and Platinum Hybrid models. The Enthusiast ST and Rear-Wheel-Drive Platinum offer lower starting prices for the premium Platinum version and the higher performance Enthusiast ST, with 400 horsepower.

Roughly one of every five Explorers is now an ST, which was first rolled out in 2019.

Ford said the latest additions to the growing Explorer lineup were based on customer feedback.

“The market continues to grow for performance SUVs, and the ST currently accounts for one out of every five Explorer sales,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. 

Ford made 1.7 million cars, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States in 2020, or 188,000 more than any other automaker, accounting for about one in five vehicles manufactured in the U.S., according to IHS Markit's 2020 light vehicle production and sales data.

The Enthusiast ST has a starting price of $49,995. It's capable of reaching 143 mph and towing up to 5,600 pounds.

It has leather seats, City Silver accent stitching, sports quad chrome exhaust tips, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and sideview mirrors with projection lamps.

Its technology includes a lane-keeping system, blind spot information system, pre-collision assist, forward collision warning, dynamic brake support and a rear view camera with a built-in lens washer.

The Explorer Platinum hybrid starts at $53,085. The rear-wheel-drive version offers a lower starting price than the standard four-wheel-drive Platinum model.

The SUVs are expected to start reaching Ford dealerships this summer.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

