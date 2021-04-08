Ford rolls out three new versions of the Calumet Region-made Explorer

NorthShore Health Centers of Indiana is relocating its clinic in Chesterton to a larger building, where it also will offer substance abuse and addiction treatment.
It's also expanding in LaPorte and investing in its Lake Station location.
"Chesterton's location at 407 W. Indiana will move to a site that will include its current services plus dental, optometry, substance abuse and an in-house pharmacy," NorthShore Chief Financial Officer Joseph Winterhaler said. "NorthShore's LaPorte clinic will relocate to a larger building, which will include nine exam rooms, substance abuse, dental and an in-house pharmacy. Along with these relocations, remodeling of NorthShore's Lake Station Medical and Lake Station Dental facilities will occur."
NorthShore recently bought the 15,000-square-foot Duneland Resale Shop at 801 Broadway in Chesterton, which also will remain home to the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. Duneland Resale, which has contributed $2.6 million to local charities over the last 20 years, plans to relocate, possibly to a 10,000-square-foot space at 878 W. Indiana Ave. that was previously home to Lakeshore Gymnastics and Atlas Roller Rink.
“We have to no plans to go out of business,” Joy Johnston told the Chesterton Town Council. “In fact, we have plans to make a long-term investment.”
NorthShore outgrew its current space, and will now have five to six times more square footage to increase its health care offerings in Chesterton. It will add a pharmacy with drugs at federally controlled prices and four or five more physicians, including a dentist and optometrist.
It will go from nine exam rooms to 21, add X-rays and ultrasounds, and offer specialties like chiropractic, endocrinology, and behavioral health services. It also will expand psychiatry services because of the need.
“This has been a team effort,” said Todd Elliott, chief strategy officer of NorthShore Health. “We want to show unity. We want people to know that we’re very much working with the Resale folks and that the Resale folks are very much working with us. What Resale has done over the last 20 years is remarkable. We have high expectations for us not to let you down. We don’t think we will.”
He called it a "game-changer in Chesterton"
“We serve low-income, middle-income, and high-income families. And not just Chesterton folks but Porter folks and Burns Harbor folks. If they can’t afford it, we’ve got a sliding scale. NorthShore isn’t for this person or that person, it’s for everybody. We work with all insurances. And we have staffers on-site to help you enroll. There’s really nothing we can’t do to help somebody from a healthcare standpoint. Insurance, no insurance. No one should ever feel slighted walking into one of our buildings. No one should ever lose their dignity coming into one of our clinics. Your care is never determined by your insurance or income. We’re a one-stop-shop, and when you walk out, we want you to have your medication and not have to choose between your health and your supper.”
The clinic expects to start remodeling in May after Duneland Resale liquidates its current inventory, with NorthShore Health Clinic opening at the new location late this year or early next year.
For more information, visit northshorehealth.org.