Former St. Anthony Hospital in Michigan City launches new era

The former St. Anthony Hospital in Michigan City has started a new era in which it's providing services for new mothers and senior citizens.
Now known as the Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Homer Street campus, it's been transformed by a $20 million investment to allow it to provide community-focused health care services. Franciscan Health demolished part of the long-running hospital at 301 W. Homer St. and renovated the remainder to host an inpatient behavioral health unit, the Prenatal Assistance Program and a senior health and wellness program for the All-inclusive Care for the Elderly or PACE program.
The Prenatal Assistance Program opened this month to provide care to expectant mothers as part of a statewide initiative to lower infant mortality in Indiana. The central hub provides prenatal and post-partum education. It also refers expectant moms to physicians and helps them navigate services like Medicaid, WIC and SNAP.
It also includes a BABE store where expectant mothers can stock up on essential supplies like diapers by earning coupons as a result of attending parenting classes and going to prenatal appointments.
“We follow them from prenatal, all the way through the child’s first birthday,” Prenatal Care Coordinator Jodi Perrine said. “We want to connect women to the care and services they need to ensure a healthy pregnancy, delivery and the best start for their baby.”
Franciscan Health is now taking enrollments from people 55 and older at its new PACE program at the Homer Street campus, which will serve residents in LaPorte, Porter and St. Joseph counties starting Jan. 1.
“We are there to support their health care journey every step of the way,” Michigan City PACE Center Manager Melissa DeSutter said. “From doctors' appointments to medication to equipment, supplies they may need in the home, transportation to health care appointments, any services that they may need, we coordinate those,” she said.
Franciscan Health, which also has PACE programs in Dyer and Indianapolis, will offer seniors services such as a physical therapy space, a day room for socializing, a community room for meetings, a clinic with exam rooms for primary care and life enrichment activities.
“If somebody says I don’t know if PACE is for me, I would say if you or a loved one are having challenges balancing all your doctors' appointments, keeping your medications straight or unsure how to set up services, PACE can help," she said. "If you’re having challenges with going to the hospital frequently, if you’re concerned about your care needs, I would call us and have a conversation.”
No referral is needed to enroll.
“The whole goal is to keep people living as independently as possible in their home environment,” DeSutter said. “This model of care is not for everyone, but for the right person, it can really change the way their life looks as they age.”
The goal is to empower seniors to live their best life while they maintain their independence.
“There is nothing else like the PACE model anywhere in our community,” DeSutter said. “I’ve seen what the program can do for families and the senior. It’s completely a game-changer in terms of what life can look like in older age.”
The Homer Street campus also has a 14-bed inpatient behavioral unit. It was relocated in November to free up room at the new hospital by Interstate 94 for a 22-bed medical/surgical unit to meet the growing demand there.
“Relocating this service back to the Homer Street campus allows us to consider growing behavioral health services there in the future to address existing gaps in behavioral health care in our community,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni.
For more information on the Prenatal Assistance Program, call (219) 214-4700. For more information about PACE, call (219) 214-4619.
