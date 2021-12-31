Former St. Anthony Hospital in Michigan City launches new era

Franciscan Health is now taking enrollments from people 55 and older at its new PACE program at the Homer Street campus, which will serve residents in LaPorte, Porter and St. Joseph counties starting Jan. 1.

“We are there to support their health care journey every step of the way,” Michigan City PACE Center Manager Melissa DeSutter said. “From doctors' appointments to medication to equipment, supplies they may need in the home, transportation to health care appointments, any services that they may need, we coordinate those,” she said.

Franciscan Health, which also has PACE programs in Dyer and Indianapolis, will offer seniors services such as a physical therapy space, a day room for socializing, a community room for meetings, a clinic with exam rooms for primary care and life enrichment activities.

“If somebody says I don’t know if PACE is for me, I would say if you or a loved one are having challenges balancing all your doctors' appointments, keeping your medications straight or unsure how to set up services, PACE can help," she said. "If you’re having challenges with going to the hospital frequently, if you’re concerned about your care needs, I would call us and have a conversation.”

No referral is needed to enroll.